Deadline nears for Seymour Quality of Life grant program

The deadline is coming up next week for nonprofit organizations to apply for the city of Seymour’s Quality of Life grants.

The grants, funded through the city’s redevelopment commission, are meant to provide partial funding for projects that improve the quality of life for Seymour residents through downtown beautification, education, or industrial projects.

The city is accepting the grant applications through Wednesday.

For more information you can call 812-522-4020 or email [email protected].