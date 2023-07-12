Deadline nears for next job-readiness workshop

The deadline is coming up next week for those interesting in taking part in Bartholomew County Works next week-long Job Readiness Training Workshop.

Bartholomew County Works is a program committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment, and achieve economic self-sufficiency. An extended support team provides resources to those accepted into the program in a wide range of areas including finances, transportation, attire, and more. The services continue for at least the first year on the job.

The deadline to sign up is Wednesday, July 19th

The workshop will be from Monday July 24th through Friday, July 28th. The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Yes Cinema in downtown Columbus.

There will be an orientation session on July 20th from 10 to 11.

If you want to sign up or would like more information, call 812-378-2638 or email at [email protected].