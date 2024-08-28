Deadline nears for job readiness workshop series

The deadline is coming up Wednesday to sign up for a workshop series and support program to help you find and keep a job.

Bartholomew County Works is a program committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment, and achieve economic self-sufficiency. In addition to the week-long workshop series, a support team provides resources to those accepted into the program in a wide range of areas including finances, transportation, attire, and more. The services continue for at least the first year on the job.

The workshop will be from Monday September 9th through Friday the 13th.

If you want to sign up or would like more information, call 812-378-2638 or email at [email protected].