Deadline nears for Cramer athletic awards nominations

The deadline is coming up to make a nomination for this year’s Jack Cramer Ideals of Athletic Competition Awards.

According to the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department, the deadline to enter is Friday.

The awards are presented annually to a local male and a female athlete, coach or sports organizer. All nominees must live or work in Bartholomew County and be a senior in high school or older.

The award is in honor of Cramer, a former local athlete who died in 1978 at the age of 33.

You can find information and nomination forms at Donner Center or at www.columbusparksandrec.com.