Deadline nears for Bartholomew job readiness workshops

The deadline is coming up to register to take part in the next Bartholomew County Works job readiness workshop.

Bartholomew County Works is committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment and achieve economic self-sufficiency. It provides resources in areas including transportation, finances and budget setting.

The day-long workshop series will start on Monday June 19th and run through June 23rd at Yes Cinema.

An orientation session will be held June 15th from 2 to 3:30 in the afternoon.

The deadline to sign up is by 3 p.m. in the afternoon on June 14th. To get more information or to sign up, you can call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-378-2638.