Deadline nears for 2024 election filings

There is still time left for candidates to file for office in this year’s elections. The filing period runs through noon on Friday.

Since last week several candidates have filed for office. That includes Democrats Nancy Merbitz and Zack Patchett for County Council At-Large and Republican Peter Begin for Hope Town Council, Ward 2.

Several candidates have also filed for Republican party positions as state convention delegates and precinct committeemen.

Among the offices up for election this year in Bartholomew County are two seats on the Bartholomew County Commissioners and three at-large seats on the County Council, as well as Superior Court 1 Judge, county coroner and surveyor and state representatives.

You can get more information in Bartholomew County at the County Clerk’s voter registration office at 812-379-1604.