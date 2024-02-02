Deadline nears for 2024 election filing

There is a week left for candidates to file for office in this year’s elections. The filing period runs through noon on next Friday, February 9th.

Since last week there have been several candidates who have filed for office in Bartholomew County including: John S. Bennett as a Democrat for Jonesville Town Council and candidates for party positions such as precinct committeeman and state delegate.

Among the offices up for election this year are two seats on the Bartholomew County Commissioners and three at-large seats on the County Council, as well as Superior Court 1 Judge, county coroner and surveyor and state representatives.

You can get more information in Bartholomew County at the County Clerk’s voter registration office at 812-379-1604.