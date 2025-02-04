Deadline extended for next Jackson SPARK Tank competition

SPARK Jackson County is extending the deadline to apply for the next session of its SPARK Tank entrepreneurship competition.

According to the competition rules, any Jackson County resident high school age or older can submit one business proposal or idea for a chance to win $10,000 in funding. The ideas could be for a new business startup, or an idea to improve an existing business or service. Those submitting the top ideas will be lined up with a coach to help them sharpen their proposals. At the live event on March 27th, competitors will have a chance to pitch their project to a panel of judges for five minutes, followed by a 5 minute long round of questions.

Applications are now due by Friday, Feb. 7th. You can find for more information or apply here: https://forms.gle/MwQJQeiNMG25Zynx9