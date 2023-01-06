Deadline approaching for Jackson County Chamber awards

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominees for awards to be given at the upcoming 92nd Annual Awards Dinner.

You can make a nomination for the Business Hall of Fame in the small, medium and large categories, for Young Professional of the Year and Spirit of the Chamber Awards.

Nominations are being accepted until Feb 10. You can pick up a nomination form at the Jackson County Chamber offices or online at www.jacksoncochamber.com.

The dinner will be held March 3rd at Pewter Hall. Reservations are $50 per person and you can make those through the chamber website or by calling 812-522-3681