Deadline approaching for IUPUC MBA program signups

The deadline is coming up soon if you are interested in joining the next MBA program at IUPUC.

According to the school, there are limited seats still available in the fall 2023 program. And IUPUC is waiving the application fees.

The program is 36 credit hours and can be completed in 21 months with both in-person and remote learning options.

The deadline to apply for the Indiana University MBA Columbus program is Aug. 1st. You can get more information or apply online at https://www.iupuc.edu/mba-program/