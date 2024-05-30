Deadline approaching for first 3-county business pitch event

The deadline is Saturday if you would like a chance to win part of $15,000 in prize money to help launch your business idea.

Catalyst Columbus will be holding its inaugural pitch competition on June 15th where local entrepreneurs can showcase their business ideas. The competition is open to businesses in Bartholomew, Jackson or Jennings counties with an annual revenue of less than $200 thousand dollars.

Each company or entrepreneuer will have five minutes to make their pitch, followed by a three minute question and answer session with expert judges.

Cash prizes are sponsored by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Duke Energy.

Applications are due by Saturday

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 15th at the Columbus Learning Center on Central Avenue. It is free and you are invited to attend.

You can get more information or apply to take part by contacting Dan Nash at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. His email is [email protected].