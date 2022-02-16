Deadline approaches for visitors’ center event grants

The Columbus Area Visitors Center is offering grants to support 2022 events, with the next application deadline coming up later this spring..

According to the center, grants are intended to develop events such as festivals which generate out-of-county visitor spending in Bartholomew County. Awards will be made for events taking place this year and must be submitted prior to the event.

Applications for the next grant cycle are due April 15th. First time applicants must attend a brief orientation with the center via Zoom on March 8th at 3 p.m. in the afternoon, or make other arrangements. .

If you have an event and are interested in applying for a grant, you can request an application by calling the Visitors Center at 812-378-2622 or by email at [email protected].