Deadline approaches for courthouse cameras proposal

There is still time to make your thoughts known on the possibility of allowing news media to use cameras and recording equipment in some Bartholomew County courtrooms.

The county’s judges say the commenting period for the proposed rule change is open until July 1st.

The Supreme Court of Indiana bans broadcasting of court proceedings in the state but will allow local courts to make exceptions.

The Bartholomew County proposal sets out requirements that the news media must be unobtrusive and quiet, may not move around the courtroom or conduct interviews in the courtroom. Cameras would have to be on a fixed mount and cannot be moved, tilted or panned when court is in session. Handheld cameras would not be allowed.

Violations of the rules could result in contempt of court charges or other sanctions.

Broadcasting will always be prohibited if the proceedings are closed to the public.

You can find the online comment form here: https://www.bartholomew.in.gov/clerk.html#local-court-rules-and-ammendments