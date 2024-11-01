Daylight Saving ends Sunday; Time to check smoke detectors

You should be able to get a little extra sleep on Sunday morning.

Clocks will go back one hour this Sunday. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m, November 3rd and starts again in March of next year.

Fire officials say this is a great time for families to review fire safety planning and inspect or replace smoke alarms in the home. Firefighters recommend that smoke alarm batteries be replaced twice a year, while alarms should be tested once a month. Smoke alarms that were manufactured 10 or more years ago, should be replaced. Authorities say that a smoke alarm’s manufacture date is typically found on the back of the device.

Only two states, Hawaii and Arizona, do not observe Daylight Saving Time. There are proposed bills every year that would end the time change and make Daylight Saving Time permanent.