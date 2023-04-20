Day of Caring set for May 5th; Volunteers needed

United Way of Bartholomew County will be holding its next Day of Caring volunteer event on May 5th and registrations are open now for volunteer opportunities.

The full-day event sends about 500 volunteers into the community to assist 22 organizations in Bartholomew County that need help. Volunteer opportunities include assistance such as yard work, painting, organizing and sorting donations.

The deadline to register is April 28th. You can find opportunities to sign up to volunteer online at https://www.uwbarthco.org