Day of Caring sends hundreds of volunteers into charities

United Way of Bartholomew County is holding its Day of Caring volunteer event today.

The full-day event sends about 500 volunteers into the community to assist 22 organizations in Bartholomew County that need help. Volunteers will be assisting with tasks such as yard work, painting, organizing and sorting donations.

Magen Pillar, spokeswoman for the United Way explains:

You can find a link with more information on the United Way website at uwbarthco.org.