Date changes for House District 69 debate in Seymour

The Seymour Chamber of Commerce is announcing a new date for a debate between candidates for Indiana House District 69. The new debate will be Tuesday, Oct. 13th instead of the original date on the next Thursday.

Indiana House District 69 includes parts of Bartholomew, Jackson, Jennings and Jefferson counties.

According to the chamber, Incumbent Republican Jim Lucas of Seymour has agreed to debate, as has Katrina Kat Hardwick, an independent running for the statehouse seat. Democratic candidate Jeffery Prewitt has yet to confirm his participation.

The debate will be moderated by Dan Robison, president of the Seymour Chamber of Commerce and Arann Banks, executive director of the Jackson County Visitor Center. The questions for the debate will be submitted by various community leaders throughout Jackson County.

The debate will begin at 6 the evening of Oct. 13th at the Knights of Columbus hall on 2nd Street in Seymour. COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Those could include seating arrangements, face coverings and limits on attendance.