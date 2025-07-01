DARE golf tournament set for August 1st

An annual golf tournament to benefit the Columbus and Bartholomew County DARE program is coming up in August.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the tournament will be August 1st at Otter Creek Golf Course and registration is now open. Among the prizes is $10,000 courtesy of Richard Hawes Insurance, a new vehicle from Country Chevrolet, and free steak dinners for a year from Texas Roadhouse.

Each year, the department spends between $15 and $20,000 dollars from donations and fundraisers for the drug abuse education program, according to police.

You can sign up a team, make a donation or arrange a sponsorship by calling Lt. Skylar Berry with the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2605.