Dangerously high temps could be dampened by rain

Forecasters say that storms later in the week might save us from some oppressive heat.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is warning that it could feel like it is almost 100 degrees outside by this afternoon. The weather service says we could see heat indexes of 106 or higher by Thursday afternoon in our area, the hottest region in the state.

But they also say storms could help take the edge off of the very hot weather. Forecasters say that there is a 50 percent chances of showers Wednesday and Thursday that could reduce those heat indexes.

You should take extra precautions if you have to be outside in this heat. You should try to limit strenuous activities to the early morning or evening. Drink plenty of fluids and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

You should also check in on relatives and neighbors who might be struggling with the heat.