Dangerously cold temperatures overnight; snow possible

Forecasters say that we could see some snow tonight, but we are definitely going to see some bitterly cold temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service there is a 50 percent chance of rain showers early this evening turning to snow between midnight and four in the morning Thursday. That could cause low visibility with blowing snow and hazardous driving conditions. But any snow accumulations are expected to be minor with less than a 10th of an inch expected.

However wind gusts of more than 45 mph are also forecast overnight. A wind advisory is in effect north of a line from Bloomington to Greensburg. Combined with low temperatures in the teens, it will feel like it is below zero through Thursday morning.