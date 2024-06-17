Dangerous heat threatening this week

The National Weather Service warns that we are in for some miserably hot and sticky weather this week.

According to forecasters, hot and humid conditions are expected across central Indiana through the weekend. That’s due to a massive area of high pressure that has settled over Indiana and the rest of the eastern half of the United States.

You can expect daily high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, but the humidity is going to make it feel like it is closer to 100. Conditions during the afternoons could be hazardous to vulnerable populations.

Forecasters say that you should make sure that you stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water or sports drinks. You should wear light clothing, use sunscreen and wear sunglasses if you have to be outside. You should also schedule any outdoor work or activities during cooler parts of the day. And make sure to take frequent breaks.