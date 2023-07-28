Dangerous heat continues with 110 degree indexes possible

A heat advisory continues for our area today with temperatures and humidity combining to make it feel like 110 in some places.

The scorching weather can quickly cause heat-related illnesses. And authorities are urging you to learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat Exhaustion

If a victim feels faint or dizzy, has excessive sweating, cool, pale or clammy skin, a rapid weak pulse and muscle cramps, they could be suffering from Heat Exhaustion. You should get them to a cool, air-conditioned place, have them drink water if they are conscious and take a cool shower or use cool compresses.

Heat Stroke

Heat Stroke is more serious and you should call 911 if someone is experiencing the symptoms. Those include a throbbing headache and confusion, but no sweating. Their skin could be red, hot and dry. There will be a rapid, strong pulse and a victim could lose consciousness. You should get a heat stroke victim to a cool place and use cool cloths or a bath to cool them down. You should not give liquids to a victim of heat stroke.

To help prevent heat-related illness you should take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. You should reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. You should Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. If you are working outdoors, Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Signs of Heat Stroke graphic courtesy of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services