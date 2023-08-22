Dangerous heat continues; Extreme heat expected

It is another hot and stuffy day in the forecast today. A heat advisory continues today with heat index values of 100 to 107 today according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters are warning of extreme heat and humidity with it getting worse starting tomorrow morning. An Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect Wednesday morning and it could feel like 112 outside.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has also extended its Air Quality Action Day alert through midnight tonight.

If you have to work outside, OSHA recommends frequent rest breaks in the shade or air conditioned spaces. If someone becomes overcome by the heat, you should get them to a cool and shaded location.