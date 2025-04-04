Dangerous flooding forecast to last into next week

Flood warnings are in effect for rivers and streams in our area, as newly falling rain adds on to the after effects of Wednesday night’s storms. Up to another five inches of rain is expected through Sunday morning, according to forecasters.

Flood warnings are in effect until further notice.

East Fork White River at Seymour is already in moderate flooding and is expected to see major flooding by Sunday morning. Flood waters aren’t expected to drop back to the moderate level in Seymour until Monday morning. The river is currently forecast to crest Sunday at about a foot and a half below the record flood levels.

The following waterways are forecast to see moderate flooding in the coming days and lasting into next week.

East Fork White River at Columbus

Flatrock River near Columbus

Muscatatuck River at Vernon

Driftwood River near Edinburgh

Sugar Creek at Edinburgh

Authorities urge you not to attempt to drive through high water over the roadway. Especially in the dark, it is impossible to judge how deep the water is or the condition of the roadway underneath.

The National Weather Service says six inches of moving water is enough to knock adults off their feet, a foot of water can sweep away a car and two feet can carry off an SUV or pickup. They urge you to turn around and don’t drown.