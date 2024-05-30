Cummins VP Satterthwaite announces retirement

Cummins executive Tony Satterthwaite will be retiring after 36 years with the company.

The Columbus based engine manufacturer announced today that Satterthwaite, the conpany’s senior vice president, will be retiring in September.

Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins’ Chair and CEO said Satterthwaite has been a leader “pushing Cummins to be an innovator in our industry, grow and expand our businesses, and evolve the way we work to better serve our customers.”

Satterthwaite joined the company in 1988, holding sales, regional and business leadership roles in the company. Among his positions, he has been president of the Power Generation Business, president of the Distribution Businesses, President and Chief Operating Officer and Vice Chairman