Cummins unveils update to classic diesel engine

At a trade show in Indianapolis yesterday, Cummins unveiled an update to what the company calls its legendary B7 diesel engine.

The Columbus based engine manufacturer announced the new B7.2 diesel engine at NTEA Work Truck Week in Indianapolis.

Brett Merritt, Vice President and President of the Cummins Engine Business said “The B7.2 brings the latest technology and advancements to one of (the company’s) most proven platforms.”

The engine is meant to serve a variety of medium-duty and vocational applications, including bus, pickup & delivery, utility trucks, refuse, towing, and more. The updated engine will be a slightly larger 7.2 liter that will allow for a wider range of torque offerings. Company officials said the engine would provide 240 to 340 hp and 650 to 1,000 pound feet of torque.

It will also offer automatic engine shut down and stop-start functions to improve greenhouse gas emissions.

The B7.2 engine will be manufactured at Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina and will go into full production starting in 2027.

Photo courtesy of Cummins