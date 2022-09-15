Cummins to unveil Meritor engine at German trade show

Cummins is showing off a new Meritor powertrain with a Cummins battery system at a trade show in Germany next week. This is the first time since Cummins acquired the former Columbus-based Meritor earlier this year that it is unveiling the collaboration.

Meritor’s 17XE ePowertrain is designed for heavy truck use and can support 44 tons of combined weight or more. The powertrain features Cummins’ new lithium iron phosphate battery pack.

Amy Davis, Vice President and President of New Power at Cummins said the company is committed to bringing the electrified powertrains to market as quickly as possible. She said that the collaboration will move the company closer to decarbonizing the industry.

The IAA Transportation tradeshow is being held next week in Hannover, Germany.

Photo of Meritor’s 17XE ePowertrain, courtesy of Cummins