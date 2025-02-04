Cummins sees flat sales, rising earnings in 4th quarter
Cummins Inc. Press Release
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.
“Cummins delivered strong operational results in the fourth quarter and achieved record full year revenues, net income, EBITDA and EPS, despite a decline in heavy duty truck demand in North America,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO of Cummins. “In the fourth quarter, we recorded charges related to the reorganization of our Accelera by Cummins segment. The charges were the result of a strategic review to streamline operations and focus investments, as the adoption of certain zero-emissions solutions has slowed in some regions around the world.”
“2024 marked a transformative year for Cummins as we made significant progress in advancing our Destination Zero strategy and delivered record results. I am tremendously proud of our employees for delivering innovative technologies for our customers, strengthening our position in key markets and achieving our financial performance targets,” concluded Rumsey.
Fourth quarter 2024 revenues of $8.4 billion decreased 1% from the same quarter in 2023. Sales in North America were flat while international revenues decreased 3%.
Net income attributable to Cummins in the fourth quarter was $418 million, or $3.02 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.4 billion, or $(10.01) per diluted share, in 2023. The current quarter results include Accelera reorganization actions of $312 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, which were primarily non-cash charges. The fourth quarter of 2023 included the recording of a charge related to the Settlement Agreements of $2.0 billion, or $13.76 per diluted share; costs related to the voluntary retirement and separation programs of $42 million, or $0.22 per diluted share; and costs related to the separation of Atmus of $33 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. The tax rate in the fourth quarter was 32.8% due primarily to non-deductible costs related to the Accelera reorganization actions.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter were $1.0 billion, or 12.1% of sales, compared to a loss of $878 million, or negative 10.3% of sales, a year ago. EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023 included the costs noted above.
Full year 2024 revenues of $34.1 billion were flat to 2023. Sales in North America increased 1% and international revenues decreased 1% compared to 2023. 2023 included a full year of Atmus Filtration Technologies revenues, whereas 2024 included Atmus until final separation on March 18.
Net income for the full year 2024 was $3.9 billion, or $28.37 per diluted share, compared to $735 million, or $5.15 per diluted share, in 2023. 2024 results included the gain related to the separation of Atmus, net of transaction costs and other expenses, of $1.3 billion, or $9.28 per diluted share; charges related to Accelera reorganization actions of $312 million, or $2.12 per diluted share; and first quarter restructuring expenses of $29 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. Full year 2023 results included costs related to the Settlement Agreements of $2.0 billion, or $13.78 per diluted share; costs related to the separation of Atmus of $100 million, or $0.54 per diluted share; and costs related to the voluntary retirement and separation programs of $42 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. The tax rate in 2024 was 17.0%, primarily due to the non-taxable gain on the separation of Atmus partially offset by non-deductible costs related to the Accelera reorganization actions.
EBITDA in 2024 was $6.3 billion, or 18.6% of sales, compared to $3.0 billion, or 8.9% of sales, a year ago. EBITDA for 2024 and 2023 included the gains and costs noted above.
2025 Outlook:
Based on its current forecast, Cummins projects full year 2025 revenue to be in the range of down 2% to up 3%, and EBITDA to be in the range of 16.2% and 17.2% of sales.
Cummins plans to continue generating strong operating cash flow and returns for shareholders and is committed to our long-term strategic goal of returning 50% of operating cash flow back to shareholders.
“In 2025, we anticipate that demand will be slightly weaker in the North America on-highway truck markets, particularly in the first half of the year, but offset by strength in other key markets. Despite a relatively flat revenue forecast and relative weakness in the key North America truck markets, we expect to improve profitability and cash flow. Cummins remains well-positioned to deliver strong financial performance, invest in future growth and return cash to shareholders,” said Rumsey.
2024 Highlights:
- Cummins increased its common stock cash dividend for the 15th straight year and returned a total of $969 million to shareholders through dividends.
- Cummins finalized the complete separation of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. through a share exchange offer which reduced Cummins’ shares outstanding by approximately 5.6 million shares.
- Cummins introduced the Cummins HELM™ engine platforms. Applied across Cummins’ legendary B, X10 and X15-series engine portfolios, the HELM platforms provide customers with the option to choose the fuel type – either advanced diesel or alternate fuels like natural gas and hydrogen – that best suits their business needs and offers the power customers expect – while also reducing emissions. In September, Cummins began full production of the X15N™ natural gas engine at the Jamestown Engine Plant in New York, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024.
- Cummins and Isuzu announced the launch of a new 6.7-liter engine designed for use in Isuzu’s new medium-duty truck lineup available in Japan and other global markets. Cummins also announced plans to launch a battery electric powertrain for Isuzu’s F-series in North America. Availability of the medium-duty truck is expected in 2026 and will include Accelera’s next generation lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology.
- Accelera™ by Cummins, Daimler Trucks & Buses PACCAR, and EVE Energy completed the formation of their joint venture, Amplify Cell Technologies, to localize battery cell production and the battery supply chain in the United States. This strategic collaboration will advance zero-emissions technology for electric commercial vehicles and industrial applications. Amplify began construction of a 21-gigawatt hour (GWh) factory in Marshall County, Miss., with potential for further expansion as demand grows. The factory is expected to create more than 2,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs and is targeting the start of production in 2027.
- Cummins Power Generation introduced four new generator sets to the award-winning Centum™ Series, two each powered by Cummins’ QSK50 and QSK78 engines. In response to high market demand, these new models have been engineered specifically for the most critical applications such as data centers, healthcare facilities and wastewater treatment plants. These products build on decades of experience meeting our customers’ needs and deliver a step-change improvement in power density, assured reliability, sustainability and low emissions.
- Cummins received several prestigious honors recognizing our focus on our people and our communities. Of note, we were named industry leader in the Commercial Vehicle and Machinery category for America’s Most JUST Companies list and a 2024 Handshake Early Talent Award winner for our role in shaping the workforce of the future. For the third consecutive year, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) awarded Cummins a rating of AAA – the highest sustainability rating in the industry. Additionally, we were named a Veteran Friendly Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine, a Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation, and ranked in the top 100 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to work in 2024.