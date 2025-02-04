Cummins sees flat sales, rising earnings in 4th quarter

Cummins Inc. Press Release

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.

“Cummins delivered strong operational results in the fourth quarter and achieved record full year revenues, net income, EBITDA and EPS, despite a decline in heavy duty truck demand in North America,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO of Cummins. “In the fourth quarter, we recorded charges related to the reorganization of our Accelera by Cummins segment. The charges were the result of a strategic review to streamline operations and focus investments, as the adoption of certain zero-emissions solutions has slowed in some regions around the world.”

“2024 marked a transformative year for Cummins as we made significant progress in advancing our Destination Zero strategy and delivered record results. I am tremendously proud of our employees for delivering innovative technologies for our customers, strengthening our position in key markets and achieving our financial performance targets,” concluded Rumsey.

Fourth quarter 2024 revenues of $8.4 billion decreased 1% from the same quarter in 2023. Sales in North America were flat while international revenues decreased 3%.

Net income attributable to Cummins in the fourth quarter was $418 million, or $3.02 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.4 billion, or $(10.01) per diluted share, in 2023. The current quarter results include Accelera reorganization actions of $312 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, which were primarily non-cash charges. The fourth quarter of 2023 included the recording of a charge related to the Settlement Agreements of $2.0 billion, or $13.76 per diluted share; costs related to the voluntary retirement and separation programs of $42 million, or $0.22 per diluted share; and costs related to the separation of Atmus of $33 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. The tax rate in the fourth quarter was 32.8% due primarily to non-deductible costs related to the Accelera reorganization actions.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter were $1.0 billion, or 12.1% of sales, compared to a loss of $878 million, or negative 10.3% of sales, a year ago. EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023 included the costs noted above.

Full year 2024 revenues of $34.1 billion were flat to 2023. Sales in North America increased 1% and international revenues decreased 1% compared to 2023. 2023 included a full year of Atmus Filtration Technologies revenues, whereas 2024 included Atmus until final separation on March 18.

Net income for the full year 2024 was $3.9 billion, or $28.37 per diluted share, compared to $735 million, or $5.15 per diluted share, in 2023. 2024 results included the gain related to the separation of Atmus, net of transaction costs and other expenses, of $1.3 billion, or $9.28 per diluted share; charges related to Accelera reorganization actions of $312 million, or $2.12 per diluted share; and first quarter restructuring expenses of $29 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. Full year 2023 results included costs related to the Settlement Agreements of $2.0 billion, or $13.78 per diluted share; costs related to the separation of Atmus of $100 million, or $0.54 per diluted share; and costs related to the voluntary retirement and separation programs of $42 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. The tax rate in 2024 was 17.0%, primarily due to the non-taxable gain on the separation of Atmus partially offset by non-deductible costs related to the Accelera reorganization actions.

EBITDA in 2024 was $6.3 billion, or 18.6% of sales, compared to $3.0 billion, or 8.9% of sales, a year ago. EBITDA for 2024 and 2023 included the gains and costs noted above.

2025 Outlook:

Based on its current forecast, Cummins projects full year 2025 revenue to be in the range of down 2% to up 3%, and EBITDA to be in the range of 16.2% and 17.2% of sales.

Cummins plans to continue generating strong operating cash flow and returns for shareholders and is committed to our long-term strategic goal of returning 50% of operating cash flow back to shareholders.

“In 2025, we anticipate that demand will be slightly weaker in the North America on-highway truck markets, particularly in the first half of the year, but offset by strength in other key markets. Despite a relatively flat revenue forecast and relative weakness in the key North America truck markets, we expect to improve profitability and cash flow. Cummins remains well-positioned to deliver strong financial performance, invest in future growth and return cash to shareholders,” said Rumsey.

2024 Highlights: