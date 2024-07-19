Cummins recognizes 50th anniversary of New York plant

Cummins is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its plant in Jamestown, New York.

According to the Columbus based engine manufacturer, The Jamestown Engine Plant was established in 1974 and recently celebrated the production of its 2.5 millionth engine. The company says the milestone marks half a century of cutting-edge engineering, a dedicated workforce and a commitment to community and sustainability. The plant sets industry standards for quality, efficiency and innovation, company officials say.

Cummins recently announced a $452 million investment into the 998,000 square foot facility. They will be producing the industry’s first fuel-agnostic internal combustion engine platform. It will allow the use of a range of fuels including natural gas and will help achieve the company’s Destination Zero strategy.

Cummins Chair and CEO Jennifer Rumsey said the plant will launch the heavy-duty X15N engine this year. She said she is “excited about our continued journey towards providing sustainable power solutions with Jamestown playing a critical role.”