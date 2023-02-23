Cummins promoting three to vice-president positions

Cummins is announcing the promotion of three employees to vice president roles, effective March 1st — Jane Beaman, Andreas Lippert and José Samperio.

Jennifer Rumsey, President and CEO, of the Columbus based engine manufacturer said that the three are experts in their fields and hold roles strategically important to Cummins’ long-term success.

Beaman is being promoted to vice President and General Manager of the Pickup and Global Bus Business.

Lippert is being promoted to Vice President – New Power Engineering

Samperio will be Vice President and General Manager – North America On-Highway

In its announcement, the company said that all three leaders bring a variety of valuable talents and diverse experiences to their new roles. That is critical to navigating short-term challenges and progressing on the path to zero emissions.

You can get more information here https://investor.cummins.com/news/detail/595/cummins-promotes-three-leaders-to-vice-president