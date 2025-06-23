Cummins Plant One to see emergency worker drills on Thursday

Columbus emergency workers and Cummins will be partnering this week in a training exercise that will bring a large number of first responders and equipment to Plant 1 on Central Avenue.

According to Columbus Fire Department, the exercise will be going on from 8 to 11 in the morning on Thursday. They will be taking part in realistic disaster scenarios, giving the company and city a chance to practice coordinated responses.

Organizers say that you should not be alarmed by the large number of rescue workers taking part. They say the exercise enhances operational readiness and fosters a spirit of cooperation and mutual support.