Cummins leaders taking on new roles with company

Cummins is announcing changes to its leadership team.

The Columbus based engine manufacturer announced today that Bonnie Fetch is being named as executive vice president and president of operations. Shon Wright be will be moving to vice President and President of the distribution business.

Fetch is currently vice president and president of the distribution business. She has been with Cummins since 2018, previously working for 20 years at Caterpillar. In the new role, she will oversee Cummins’ new and recon parts business and global operating functions, including supply chain, IT, Cummins services, advanced analytics and quality. Fetch is a graduate of the University of St. Francis.

Wright is currently vice president of Cummins components and software. He has 22 years of experience at Cummins. In the new role, Wright will focus on delivering sales and service support for Cummins’ global markets, investing in employee development and advancing operational performance.

Wright is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and Harvard Business School.

Both promotions will take effect on March 15th.