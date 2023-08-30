Cummins leader stepping down from VP role

Cummins executive Tracy Embree is stepping back from her role as Vice President and President of the Distribution Business.

Accordidng to the Columbus based engine manufacturer, Embree will leave Cummins on September 8th to pursue another opportunity.

Embree has served with the company for 23-years in various leadership roles. She has led the Distribution Business since 2019.

Under her leadership, the business achieved record sales and profitability and expanded its product line to include transmissions. Embree also helped to increase market share around the world.

Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins CEO and chair, said Embree coached and mentored numerous employees and her focus on delivering results have made her an effective business leader.

Cummins Senior Vice President Tony Satterthwaite will serve as interim leader of the Distribution Business, which he previously led from 2015-2019.