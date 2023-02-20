Cummins, Faurecia negotiating deal for plant sale

Faurecia and Cummins are negotiating for the sale of Faurecia’s Columbus plant to the engine manufacturer. That is part of a $160 million deal to sell part of Faurecia’s commercial vehicle exhaust aftertreatment business in Europe and the U.S.

Faurecia announced the negotiations last week saying the sale would include the Columbus plant as well as one in the Netherlands.

Faurecia said it has had Cummins as a close and reliable partner since 2010. The sale would put Faurecia’s commercial vehicle aftertreatment activities with a committed engine manufacturer.

Faurecia CEO Patrick Koller said that the change would secure activities at the plants and that he was confident that employees, customers and over overall business would continue to develop under Cummins ownership.

Faurecia will continue its Clean Mobility activities in commercial vehicles exhaust and aftertreatment, mainly in China and India. The parent company, Forvia, would continue to focus on light vehicle ultra-low emission activities and accelerate its hydrogen roadmap.

