Cummins exec chosen for Indiana Chamber of Commerce board

A Cummins executive is one of the new members of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

The chamber announced yesterday that Avril Schutte director of corporate responsibility for Cummins is among the 31 new members of the chamber board.

Schutte leads the development of significant global community programs, including Cummins Powers Women, a global community initiative committed to the advancement and prosperity of women and girls around the world.

More than 200 people from member companies make up the Indiana Chamber board. All new board members will serve three-year terms through fall 2025.