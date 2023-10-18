Cummins Components boss leaving company

Cummins is announcing that Mahesh Narang, the company’s vice president and president of the Components Business, is leaving to pursue an external opportunity.

Narang has led the Components Business since 2021 and has had more than 20-year career at Cummins. According to the company, Narang grew the business, expanded its capabilities, and led the acquisition and integration of Jacobs Vehicle Systems and Meritor, the largest acquisition in Cummins’ history.

Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins Inc. Chair and CEO plans to name a replacement for Narang by the end of the month.