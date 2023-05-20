Cummins begins production at nation’s first electrolyzer plant

Cummins, the Columbus based engine manufacturer, says its new zero-emissions business brand started electrolyzer production Friday at the company’s Fridley, Minnesota plant.

The electrolyzer business is part of Accelera, a new brand that Cummins announced earlier this year. Accelera combines Cummins zero emissions programs under the New Power business unit.

Cummins officials along with local, state and federal government officials cut the ribbon on the plant today. Accelera announced at that ceremonies has received committed orders for nearly 300 megawatts of electrolyzer projects in North America. By the end of 2026, the projects will produce about 150 tons of hydrogen per day.

Accelera is initially dedicating 89,000 sq. ft. of the existing Cummins facility in Fridley to electrolyzer production. The company plans to add 100 new jobs by 2024.

It is the first electrolyzer plant in the United States. Electrolyzers separate water into it components, hydrogen and oxygen. The company plans to use renewable electricity to power the devices, essentially making the end result — hydrogen produced through carbon free processes. The hydrogen can then be stored as a compressed gas or a liquid and used as a clean power source itself, helping to de-carbonize markets such as heavy-duty transportation and industrial uses.