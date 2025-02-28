Cummins announces new X10 engine

Cummins is introducing its newest engine, the X10, set to go into production in 2027.

The Columbus based engine manufacturer, says the engine will be part of the company’s Helm 10-liter platform. It is going to replace both the L9 and X12 engines and is being described as a mid-bore, heavy duty engine. Much like the X15 and B series, customers will be able to chose the fuel type that best fits their needs.

The engine platform will be offered in both a heavy duty and medium duty package. The heavy duty package will produce up to 450 horsepower and 1,650 pound feet of torque, while the medium duty will be capable of 280 horsepower and 1,250 pound feet.

Cummins says the engine will launch in 2027 after extensive validation and millions of miles of on-road testing in real-world applications.

The company says that the public will be able to view the new engine at the Work Truck Show at the Indiana Convention Center Wednesday through Friday next week.

Photo: Cummins Helm line of engines includes the newly announced X10, along with the X15 (pictured) and B series. Photo courtesy of Cummins