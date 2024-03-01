Cummins announces most efficient diesel engine

Cummins says it is soon releasing its most efficient heavy duty diesel engine. The company says the new 15-liter X-15 engine will comply with upcoming emissions regulations through 2027 when it launches.

The engine is meant for heavy duty highway use and was designed as part of a powertrain featuring Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies and Cummins-Meritor. It features improved greenhouse gas and fuel efficiency but maintains the power ratings of the current generation X15 with 605 horsepower and 2,050 ft-lb of torque.

The Columbus-based engine company also said it is grouping its line of fuel-agnostic X15 engines under the Cummins HELM platform name.

The engines will be produced at the company’s Jamestown, New York plant.

