Cummins announces leaders in Accelera initiatives

Cummins is announcing leaders in new areas of its Accelera business group.

According to the Columbus based engine manufacturer, Brian Wilson will serve as general manager for eMobility and Andreas Lippert will serve as vice president and general manager for electrolyzers in Accelera, the company’s zero-emissions technology business.

Amy Davis, President of Accelera, said the promotions represent the evolution of Accelera to drive technical innovation and to optimize customers decarbonization efforts.

Wilson joined Cummins in 2008 and most recently served as general manager of Accelera’s Electrified Components business. The eMobility business provides battery electric vehicle products including batteries, e-axles, traction systems, auxiliary controls and power, and electric powertrain integration.

Lippert joined Cummins in 2020, most recently serving as Vice President of Accelera Engineering. Cummins sees the electrolyzer business as a its most significant outgrowth opportunity, supporting the growing global green hydrogen economy.