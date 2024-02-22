Cummins announces five promotions to vice president

Cummins is announcing the promotion of five company leaders to the role of vice president.

Those include Ricardo Roman, Michelle Probst, Gbile Adewunmi and Matt McQueen whose promotions go into effect on March 1st. Ashwath Ram has also been promoted to vice president in January.

Roman will be the vice president of Components Finance, Probst, vice president of Leadership and Talent Development; Adewunmi, vice president of Power Systems Industrial Markets; McQueen, vice president of Engine Business Supply Chain. And Ram is now vice president of Supply Chain and India Leader

Cummins biographies of the new vice presidents are available here: https://investor.cummins.com/news/detail/639/cummins-promotes-five-new-leaders-to-vice-president