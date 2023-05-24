Cummins announces engine plant milestones

Cummins, the Columbus based engine manufacturer, is announcing two milestones of engine production at its plants.

The company is announcing that its Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina has produced its 5 millionth engine and the Jamestown Engine plant in New York has made 2.5 million engines.

The Rocky Mount plant’s 5 millionth engine was received by Daimler Truck North America and will be provided to Penske. It is the first Cummins plant to reach 5 million engines produced, with over one million more engines produced than any other Cummins engine facility.

Jamestown Engine Plant’s 2 and half millionth engine is an X15, the newest 15-liter natural gas product. Kenworth is receiving the engine and will install it into a Legacy W900 truck for Palmer Kenworth. Kenworth is also celebrating their 100th anniversary this year.

Cummins recently announced plans to invest $452 million dollars into the Jamestown plant, to produce the industry’s first fuel-agnostic internal combustion engine platform.

Photo courtesy of Cummins.