Cummins Announces Atmus Stock Exchange Final Results

Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) (“Cummins”) announced the final results of its previously announced offer to its shareholders to exchange their shares of Cummins common stock for shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ATMU) (“Atmus”) common stock owned by Cummins. The exchange offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 13th, 2024.

Pursuant to the exchange offer, Cummins has accepted 5,574,051 shares of Cummins common stock in exchange for 67,054,719 shares of Atmus common stock.

Because the exchange offer was oversubscribed, Cummins accepted only a portion of the shares of its common stock that were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn, on a pro rata basis in proportion to the number of shares tendered. Shareholders who owned fewer than 100 shares of Cummins common stock, or an “odd-lot,” who validly tendered all of their shares, were not subject to proration, in accordance with the terms of the exchange offer. All shares validly tendered by eligible “odd-lot” shareholders were accepted. The final proration factor of 6.99255200% was applied to all other validly tendered shares of Cummins common stock that were subject to proration to determine the number of such shares that were accepted.

Following completion of the exchange offer, Cummins did not retain any outstanding shares of Atmus common stock.

“Through this final separation, we are pleased to bring the greatest value to both Cummins and Atmus shareholders,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cummins. “Cummins will continue its focus on advancing innovative power solutions, while Atmus is now well positioned to advance its filtration technologies, grow into new markets, and help both existing and new customers be successful. We are proud of our employees’ hard work and all who were involved to ensure a successful separation, and we are excited to see what the future holds for both Cummins and Atmus.”

Based on the final count by the exchange agent, Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, LLC, the final results of the exchange offer are as follows:

Total number of shares of Cummins common stock validly tendered and not validly withdrawn: 65,176,180

Shares tendered that were subject to proration: 64,081,568

“Odd-lot” shares tendered that were not subject to proration: 1,094,612

Total number of shares of Cummins common stock accepted: 5,574,051

Shares of Cummins common stock tendered but not accepted for exchange will be returned to the tendering shareholders in book-entry form promptly. In addition, the exchange agent will promptly credit shares of Atmus common stock for distribution in the exchange offer in book-entry form to accounts maintained by the Atmus transfer agent for tendering shareholders whose shares of Cummins common stock were accepted in the exchange offer. Cash in lieu of fractional shares of Atmus common stock will be delivered after the exchange agent has aggregated all fractional shares and sold them in the open market.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as dealer managers for the exchange offer.