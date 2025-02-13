Cummins Announces Acquisition of First Mode

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced Tuesday the acquisition of assets of First Mode, a leader in retrofit hybrid solutions for mining and rail operations. The acquisition includes hybrid mining and rail product lines, and the full IP portfolio which includes hydrogen and battery powertrain solutions. This technology represents the first commercially available retrofit hybrid system for mining equipment, significantly reducing total cost of ownership while advancing decarbonization in operations.

In addition, Cummins is acquiring First Mode’s commercial portfolio, manufacturing and technical teams in Australia, the United States and Chile. First Mode will continue to serve customers through the transition and is dedicated to meeting customers’ needs by shipping product.

This acquisition reinforces Cummins’ commitment to providing innovative and effective decarbonization solutions and will allow the company to elevate their product portfolio while meeting the needs of our customers on their transition to a lower-carbon future. First Mode will operate within the Power Systems industrial segment.

