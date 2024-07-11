Cummins announces $75 million grant to revamp Columbus Engine Plant

Cummins is announcing a $75 federal grant that will let it revamp part of the historic Cummins Engine Plant for the production of electric batteries and powertrains.

The company held a ceremony this afternoon at Plant One on Central Avenue to announce the largest grant in the company’s history, directed toward Accelera, the company’s zero emissions business.

Amy Davis, president of Accelera by Cummins, explains the grant:

She says that the grant will lead to the conversion of 360,000 square feet of the 1.4 million square foot building into electric component production. When it is done, about half of the building will be dedicated to electric component production.

Davis explains what will be produced at the factory, historically dedicated to diesel engines.

Davis says that the grant will allow the company to hire about 250 new employees and retrain existing employees for new roles.

Cummins President and CEO Jennifer Rumsey talks about the importance of electrical vehicles and components to the company.

Among the dignitaries on hand was Under Secretary of the Department of Energy, David Crane. He said the grants were awarded on the strength of the proposals and he said Cummins stood out because of what he called a tripod partnership between the business, labor unions and the community.

Crane said the grant is part of a $1.7 billion set of project grants announced Thursday to 11 companies in eight states, to convert auto manufacturing facilities from internal combustion to electric vehicle production.

Photo: Amy Davis, head of Cummins Accelera business, explains the importance of a $75 million grant announced Thursday afternoon. White River Broadcasting Photo.