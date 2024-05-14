Cummins and Isuzu to bring new truck engine to Japanese roadways

Cummins is announcing a new 6.7-liter engine to be built in partnership with Isuzu Motors that will be used on Japanese highways.

The Columbus-based engine manufacturer is announcing that the new engines will be built for Isuzu’s line of medium-duty trucks in the Japanese market initially and other Asia Pacific markets and global markets later this year. The engine will be assembled at the Isuzu plant in Tochigi Prefecture, Japan.

Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO, of Cummins said that this is the first time Cummins has entered the on-highway market in Japan in the company’s 105 year history.

Isuzu and Cummins signed the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership in May 2019 to develop next-generation powertrains. The newly developed DB6A engine is the first result. In 2022, Isuzu North America Corporation Commercial integrated the Cummins B6.7 into trucks for customers in the United States and Canada.