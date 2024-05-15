Cummins and Isuzu to bring electric powertrain trucks to North America

Cummins will be launching a battery electric powertrain for Isuzu trucks in North America through its Accelera business segment.

The Columbus based engine manufacturer announced today that the F-series medium duty vehicles would be powered by Accelera’s lithium iron phosphate battery technology. The trucks are expected in 2026.

Shaun Skinner, President of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada said that the collaboration will help the company “deliver a variety of solutions for our customers that help reduce greenhouse emissions.”

Amy Davis, President of Accelera praised the partnership saying that collaboration is critical to supporting customers through the energy transition. She said Accelera will provide customers with safe, reliable zero-emission solutions.

Isuzu and Cummins signed the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership in May 2019 to develop next-generation powertrains. Yesterday the companies announced a new 6.7 liter engine collaboration for Japanese highway use.

In 2023, Cummins combined its various zero emissions programs under the Accelera brand, which is under the New Power business unit.