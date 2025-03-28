Cummins’ Accelera, Isuzu to unveil new electric powertrain at April show

Cummins’ Accelera brand is announcing that they will unveil a battery electric powertrain for the Isuzu medium duty truck line at an upcoming trade show.

Accelera is the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins, the Columbus based engine manufacturer. The partnership with Isuzu Motors Limited will lead to the new powerline for the F-series trucks in 2027, the companies said today. Accelera says that the powertrain will offer customers what they call “an innovative and versatile solution to fleet decarbonization.”

The powertrain will include Accelera’s next-generation battery, eAxle, accessories and controls

Shaun Skinner, President and CEO of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc., said in a statement that the addition will have the added benefit of “creating a localized supply chain and assembly capabilities (that) adds to our ability to meet customer demand.”

Accelera and Isuzu will offer the powertrain specifically for the F-series in the North American market. The components and their integration will be on display at the ACT Expo tradeshow in Anaheim, CA, from April 28th to May 1st.

You can find more information here: https://investor.cummins.com/news/detail/676/accelera-to-unveil-zero-emissions-integrated-battery