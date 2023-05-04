CSA Lincoln’s Kirk chosen for teaching excellence award

The recipient of this year’s Bill and Sally Hanley Excellence in Teaching Award is Danielle Kirk, a speech therapist at CSA Lincoln Elementary School.

The award, administered by Heritage Fund: The Bartholomew County Community Foundation, recognizes outstanding elementary teachers in the Bartholomew Consolidated Schools. Recipients are nominated by their principals and must demonstrate dedication to their job, exemplary initiative and contributions to improve the school and its environment.

Nominations are accompanied by letters of recommendation from the principal, fellow teachers, parents and students.

The nomination credited Kirk with her integral role in the success of many students. She was recognized for encouraging students and providing them with the tools necessary to succeed in their classrooms, social situations and home.

Principal Brett Findley wrote in his nomination that Kirk has “the perfect balance of heart, knowledge, compassion, and professionalism.”

The award includes a $1,000 stipend.

Photo courtesy of Heritage Fund