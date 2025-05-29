CSA Lincoln Elementary focus of preservation talk tonight

A talk tonight will look back at the architectural design history of Bartholomew County schools focusing on CSA Lincoln Elementary School..

According to the Landmark Columbus Foundation, writer Glenda Winders and photographer Hadley Fruits have been working on a research project on the Cummins architectural program and its effect on community schools. The Cummins architectural program funds the design of public buildings, if the architect is chosen from a list of renowned designers.

Richard McCoy, executive director of Landmark Columbus, explains:

Since the 1950s, almost all community schools have been designed by the world-class architects, according to the foundation. CSA Lincoln was designed by Gunnar Birkerts and completed in 1967.

The Columbus Area Visitors Center is presenting a progressive preservation talk with writer Winders and her research on CSA Lincoln at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. An opening reception will begin at 6:15 p.m.

The event is free and you can find a link to sign up here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/progressive-preservation-talks-schools-edition-csa-lincoln-elementary-registration-1323875490229

CSA Lincoln Elementary School photo courtesy of Bartholomew Consolidated Schools.